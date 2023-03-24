Atlas Private Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $45.46. 115,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,740. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

