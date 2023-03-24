Atlas Private Wealth Management Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.34. 3,815,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,328,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

