Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,711,172 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

