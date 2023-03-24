Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 248 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 99.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 434,799 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 57.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chubb by 507.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after buying an additional 376,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.76. 450,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,192. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.19. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.92.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

