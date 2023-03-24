Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 1,214 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 342,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,670. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.