Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $112.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13. Assurant has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Further Reading

