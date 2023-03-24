Ark (ARK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.39 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Ark has a market cap of $55.65 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000228 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004652 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003815 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,847,142 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

