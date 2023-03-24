Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.53 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $54.53 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004698 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003847 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,854,202 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

