Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $68.38. 3,906,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,511,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

