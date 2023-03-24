Arbitrum Price Hits $1.28 on Major Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $2.56 billion worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 89.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00004660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.36902424 USD and is down -88.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,775,322,625.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

