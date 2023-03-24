Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $42.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AIRC opened at $32.80 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1,211.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

