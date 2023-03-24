Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.75) to GBX 3,500 ($42.98) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.84) to GBX 2,700 ($33.16) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.98) to GBX 3,400 ($41.75) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,250 ($39.91) to GBX 2,900 ($35.61) in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,442.86.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

About Anglo American

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

