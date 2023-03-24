Analyzing RXO (NYSE:RXO) and XPO (NYSE:XPO)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RXO and XPO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.45 $92.00 million N/A N/A XPO $7.72 billion 0.45 $666.00 million $5.76 5.16

XPO has higher revenue and earnings than RXO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.9% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of XPO shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of XPO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RXO and XPO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 11 4 0 2.27 XPO 1 7 11 0 2.53

RXO currently has a consensus price target of $21.62, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. XPO has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.17%. Given XPO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPO is more favorable than RXO.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and XPO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A XPO 5.75% 41.62% 7.76%

Summary

XPO beats RXO on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

