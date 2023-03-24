Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AP stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

