Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,814,000 after acquiring an additional 297,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

