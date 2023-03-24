Amgen (AMG) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Amgen has a market cap of $84.88 million and approximately $7,498.61 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.85865792 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,556.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

