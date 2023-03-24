American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Raised by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 0.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $193.46. 483,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,280. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.17.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

