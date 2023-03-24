American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as low as C$2.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 121,519 shares trading hands.

HOT.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$189.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.68%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

