American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,016 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $161.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Argus upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.