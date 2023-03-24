AKO Capital LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AKO Capital LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,919,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,012 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 8.3% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.30% of Accenture worth $512,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.89.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $271.66 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.34. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

