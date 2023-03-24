Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

