Aion (AION) Trading 341.6% Higher This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 903.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Aion has traded 341.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $25.23 million and approximately $93,236.11 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00078335 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00156573 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00038271 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00043266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

