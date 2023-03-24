AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.03. The stock had a trading volume of 214,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $473.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

