AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 78,064 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of UWM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UWM by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of UWM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UWM by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.91.

Shares of UWMC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 707,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,471. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $461.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

