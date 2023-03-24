AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 661,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after buying an additional 315,585 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 791,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 227,479 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 158,190 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

