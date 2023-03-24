Advocate Group LLC Sells 783 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advocate Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,296,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.66. The company had a trading volume of 149,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

