Advocate Group LLC Sells 58,085 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advocate Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,085 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $43.15. 2,585,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,944,590. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

