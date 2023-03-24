Advocate Group LLC Sells 17,858 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 728,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,971. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.