Advocate Group LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,186 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advocate Group LLC's holdings in Target were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $3,425,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 717,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,838. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business's fifty day moving average price is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

