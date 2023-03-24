Advocate Group LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

CB stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.36. 340,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,015. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.