Advocate Group LLC Has $908,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.77. 159,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,800. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

