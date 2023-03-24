Advocate Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $37.46. 3,638,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,943,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

