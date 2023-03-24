Advocate Group LLC Buys 2,582 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NIKE stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.33. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.
In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.
NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
