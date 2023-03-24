Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.51

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 33900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAVVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $954.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.