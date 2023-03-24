Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.57. 993,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,200. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

