Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,140 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.44.

Adobe stock opened at $369.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

