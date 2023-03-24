Activest Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.08. The company has a market cap of $332.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

