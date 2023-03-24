Activest Wealth Management Invests $2.98 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $42.11. 103,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

