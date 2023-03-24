accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $719.78

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 719.78 ($8.84) and traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.35). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.35), with a volume of 5,951 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 788.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 719.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £284.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

