Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 298,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,301. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 216,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 73,261 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

