Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,339.79

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,339.79 ($16.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,212 ($14.88). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,228 ($15.08), with a volume of 124,952 shares.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,335.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,262.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -661.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 35.25 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,406 ($17.27) per share, with a total value of £49,716.16 ($61,053.86). 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

