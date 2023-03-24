Aavegotchi (GHST) Hits Market Cap of $53.75 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00004297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $53.75 million and $4.34 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00354269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,166.19 or 0.25749539 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.

Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.

Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.

Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

