A SPAC I Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASCAU) Trading 3.4% Higher

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $10.84. 3,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A SPAC I Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC I Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC grew its position in A SPAC I Acquisition by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in A SPAC I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000.

About A SPAC I Acquisition

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

