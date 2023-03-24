85,994 Shares in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Bought by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.57% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 114,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,433,000.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,418. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.