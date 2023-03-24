6,000 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 56,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,598. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

