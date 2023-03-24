4J Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $354.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.86 and its 200 day moving average is $341.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $337.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.