4J Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after buying an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

