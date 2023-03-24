3,959 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. Erickson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,579,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,084.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,587,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,763,453. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

