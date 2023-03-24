2,629 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.