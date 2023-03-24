1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Tops $63.67 on Major Exchanges

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for approximately $63.67 or 0.00227781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $3,435.66 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00353962 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,217.12 or 0.25727176 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010048 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.